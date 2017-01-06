Earn Revenue With Your Farm And Ranch Land – Without Depending On Rain

Would you continue to farm or ranch if you didn’t need to worry about the rain? Maybe Ag Brokers Ltd has some ideas for you that can utilize your land, make money, and doesn’t depend on rain!

Non-water dependent revenue streams, such as wind farming, offer an appealing choice for sellers, buyers and even land owners looking for a more reliable income.

Ag Brokers Ltd has long focused on selling agricultural lands and business including feed yards, packing plants and farm/crop land. The combined experience of the broker and agents involved span almost a full century in the agricultural arena.

Tom Horton, Steve Sykes and Dirk van Reenen are announcing a new focus added to their agriculture brokering. The trio will be working with agricultural land owners to find new revenue streams that are both non-water dependent and generate sustainable energy. Active farmers and land owners who may have inherited land as part of a family legacy, may not be interested in continuing in the uncertainty of planting and harvesting rain-dependent crops. But working with developers to create wind farms, solar farms and exploring geothermal energy can both maintain the land and provide a more consistent revenue stream.

Ag Brokers, Ltd is based in Amarillo, Texas, but can broker deals anywhere within the state. With remote tools and a willingness to travel, they are happy to meet with land owners and developers alike to work toward realizing their goals for revenue and sustainable energy development.

The firm’s extension, Ag Asset Group, LLC helps absentee owners with the oversight management of their agricultural company or land. With the rise and advent of managed money and investment money in agriculture it requires an experienced and knowledgeable team to oversee the daily hands on managers of the company.

Anyone desiring more information is encouraged to contact the Broker, Tom Horton (806.206.6431); and Agents Steve Sykes (806.679.2645) and Dirk van Reenen (806.346.3583). You can can may also visit www.agbrokersltd.com and www.sykesland.com .