For Immediate Release to Texas Press Member Newspapers*

For 04-24-2017 Release to Texas Press Member Newspapers *

WHO?

ROBERT “ARMADILLO BOB” CLARK IS OFFERING…

WHAT?

Free Weekly Armadillo Humor Cartoons for your Newspaper’s Online Edition…

WHEN?

with publication to start the first week in May, 2017…

WHERE?

using cartoons you download from ArmadilloBob.net

HOW?

Go to the above website. Check out the sample cartoon. Read the simple Agreement.

Email clarktoons@hotmail.com to state your intention to use the cartoons, via your

newspaper’s official Email. Include your name, your paper’s name, county and city.

You will receive a reply with the password to the cartoons. Thanks, Armadillo Bob

* Not endorsed by Texas Press. Offer for Texas Press Member Newspapers