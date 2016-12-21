Forest Investment Associates and The Molpus Woodlands Group Acquire 295,000 Acres of Timberland from the Hancock Timber Resource Group

BOSTON, ATLANTA and JACKSON, MS. — Forest Investment Associates (“FIA”) and Molpus Woodlands Group (“Molpus”), two timberland investment management organizations, today announced the joint purchase of approximately 295,000 acres of timberlands in Arkansas and Texas from the Hancock Timber Resource Group (“HTRG”). The property was originally part of HTRG’s acquisition from TimberStar in 2009. Primarily consisting of high-quality pine plantations, the timberlands provide timber products to industry leaders including International Paper, West Fraser and Georgia-Pacific through long-term supply agreements that have been in place since 2006. FIA’s clients acquired approximately 146,500 acres in the states of Arkansas and Texas and Molpus’ clients acquired approximately 148,500 acres in the same states, and each acquisition will be separately managed by FIA and Molpus.

“We are excited about this opportunity to build on the property’s legacy of sound stewardship and are committed to providing sustainably-managed timber that is so important to the region’s forest industry,” said Bob Lyle, Executive Vice President, Molpus.

“We believe these well-managed properties match our clients’ objectives of acquiring high quality, core timberland assets to provide stable, long term returns and portfolio diversification.” Charles VanOver, Vice President, FIA

Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor to HTRG in the transaction.