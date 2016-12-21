Forest Investment Associates and The Molpus Woodlands Group Acquire 295,000 Acres of Timberland from the Hancock Timber Resource Group
BOSTON, ATLANTA and JACKSON, MS. — Forest Investment Associates (“FIA”) and Molpus Woodlands Group (“Molpus”), two timberland investment management organizations, today announced the joint purchase of approximately 295,000 acres of timberlands in Arkansas and Texas from the Hancock Timber Resource Group (“HTRG”). The property was originally part of HTRG’s acquisition from TimberStar in 2009. Primarily consisting of high-quality pine plantations, the timberlands provide timber products to industry leaders including International Paper, West Fraser and Georgia-Pacific through long-term supply agreements that have been in place since 2006. FIA’s clients acquired approximately 146,500 acres in the states of Arkansas and Texas and Molpus’ clients acquired approximately 148,500 acres in the same states, and each acquisition will be separately managed by FIA and Molpus.
“We are excited about this opportunity to build on the property’s legacy of sound stewardship and are committed to providing sustainably-managed timber that is so important to the region’s forest industry,” said Bob Lyle, Executive Vice President, Molpus.
“We believe these well-managed properties match our clients’ objectives of acquiring high quality, core timberland assets to provide stable, long term returns and portfolio diversification.” Charles VanOver, Vice President, FIA
Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor to HTRG in the transaction.
About the Hancock Timber Resource Group: The Hancock Timber Resource Group, founded in 1985, is a division of Hancock Natural Resource Group, Inc., a unit of Manulife Asset Management Private Markets. Based in Boston, it manages approximately 6.3 million acres of timberland in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, New Zealand and Australia on behalf of investors worldwide. Additional information about Hancock Timber may be found at www.hancocktimber.com.
About Forest Investment Associates (FIA): FIA, formed in 1986, is a Registered Investment Adviser providing timberland investment management services for institutional investors including corporate pension plans, state and municipal retirement systems, endowments, foundations and family offices. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, FIA manages more than 2.5 million acres of timberland in the U.S., Brazil, and Chile.
About Molpus Woodlands Group: The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor, was founded in 1996 as a Timber Investment Management Organization (TIMO) and has a company legacy dating to 1905. Molpus is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the nation, with experience in all facets of timber management, manufacturing, and marketing. Molpus acquires, manages, and sells timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages more than 2.1 million acres of timberland investments located in eighteen states. For more information, visit http://www.molpus.com/. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security with respect to any fund.
