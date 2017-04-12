Molpus Woodlands Group Accounces 15815 Acre Timberland Offering in Oklahoma

The Molpus Woodlands Group is offering an investment-grade 15,815 +/- acre timberland property located in Pushmataha County, Oklahoma. The Project Pushmataha offering comprises of nine timberland tracts distributed across eastern Pushmataha County, Oklahoma, ranging in size from 480 acres to 4,276 acres. These timberlands have operated as commercial forests for decades and continue to be a ready resource for the Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas lumber and paper markets. Southeastern Oklahoma offers a competitive timber market with a variety of mill options for the delivery of raw material. The timberlands have been certified under the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) for many years. These well-managed forests consist of conifer stands ranging from well-stocked merchantable timber to vibrant young plantations. Opportunities for conservation easements and sales of recreational and residential land also increase the value of the property. The diverse structure of this timberland property provides the opportunity for cash flow needs as well as long-term investment performance. For more information about this offering, please contact Mark Power at 601-948-8733 ext. 339 or by e-mail at mpower@molpus.com.

Contact About Molpus Woodlands Group: The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor, was founded in 1996 as a Timber Investment Management Organization (TIMO) and has a company legacy dating to 1905. Molpus is one of the oldest timber-related companies in the nation, with experience in all facets of timber management, manufacturing, and marketing. Molpus acquires, manages, and sells timberland as an investment vehicle for pension funds, college endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and high-net-worth individual investors. Molpus currently manages more than 2.1 million acres of timberland investments located in eighteen states. For more information, visit http://www.molpus.com/. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security with respect to any fund. The website below is fully functional for your convenience to provide additional information about us and/or our news.