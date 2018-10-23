The press release service powered by the Press

3rd Court of Appeals: Judge Triana Receives Law Enforcement, Media Report on Unusual Twists

News Media Report on Unusual Twists in Race

Austin,Texas (PR MediaRelease) October 23, 2018

Judge Gisela Triana, Democratic Nominee for the Third Court of Appeals Place 6, is proud to announce another law enforcement endorsement for her campaign: The Austin Police Association.

The Austin Police Association joins the Travis County Sheriffs Organization in choosing Triana. A video of the Austin Police Association endorsing Judge Triana is here: https://www.facebook.com/JudgeTriana/videos/1973337266075774/

Austin Police Association President Ken Casady said to Triana, “We believe in following the law not making the law, and we’ve always felt that’s the way you run your court, and we appreciate it.”

Judge Triana said, “I am honored to have the support of the Austin Police Association. I am particularly honored they chose to support my candidacy based on what they see is my work to be impartial and fair in the courtroom.”

The Austin Police Association joins the Travis County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association in choosing Triana for Third Court of Appeals Justice, Place 6.

Judge Triana also won the Bar Poll by 7 to 1 over the Republican nominee for this seat, Mike Toth.

Meanwhile, news media report that Republican Kerry O’Brien, a local attorney known usually active against Democrats, filed as a write-in candidate in this race. O’Brien stated he did so because the Republican nominee, Mike Toth, does not have the qualifications to serve as Justice in Texas. Media reports with quotes are here:

https://www.austinchronicle.com/news/2018-10-12/plan-b-against-justice-mike-toth/

https://www.austinchronicle.com/news/2018-09-28/point-austin-disorder-in-the-court-of-appeals/

In race for Third Court of Appeals, Judge Triana picks up Austin Police Association and Travis County Sheriffs Association Endorsements, while News Media report on unusual Republican Party dynamics with the filing of Republican Attorney Kerry O’Brien.

