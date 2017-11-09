Austin Conference Prepares for Off-World Colonization

Top NASA and private sector scientists, students, engineers, and artists are coming to Austin this weekend to debate and make plans for future human settlements beyond Earth.

“We are bringing together a wide range of experts, dreamers and doers from government and the private sector to do the ground work that early colonists to Mars, the Moon and Space will depend upon,” said Rick Tumlinson, founder of the New Worlds Institute and NewWorlds2017.org.

“At the most basic level, we’ll need the same people early Earth pioneers needed–farmers and builders, “said Dr. Phil Metzger, Co-Founder of NASA KSC SwampWorks and Planetary Scientist.. “But robotic miners, habitat designers, off-world doctors and propulsion and communications experts will all work together toward the day when artists and poets flock to colonies on the Moon, Mars and in Free Space,” said Metzger.

The NewWorlds2017.org conference and symposium agenda includes: