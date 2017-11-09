Austin Conference Prepares for Off-World Colonization

Texas Press are Invited to Participate in Settlement of New Worlds
Top NASA and private sector scientists, students, engineers, and artists are coming to Austin this weekend to debate and make plans for future human settlements beyond Earth.“We are bringing together a wide range of experts, dreamers and doers from government and the private sector to do the ground work that early colonists to Mars, the Moon and Space will depend upon,” said Rick Tumlinson, founder of the New Worlds Institute and NewWorlds2017.org.“At the most basic level, we’ll need the same people early Earth pioneers needed–farmers and builders, “said Dr. Phil Metzger, Co-Founder of NASA KSC SwampWorks and Planetary Scientist.. “But robotic miners, habitat designers, off-world doctors and propulsion and communications experts will all work together toward the day when artists and poets flock to colonies on the Moon, Mars and in Free Space,” said Metzger.Contact: Ken.Hoagland@NewWorlds.Space for more information about available press passes to the event.The NewWorlds2017.org conference and symposium agenda includes:
- Keynotes from William Gerstenmaier, NASA Associate Administrator for Human Space Flight and Etienne Schneider, Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Martinne Rothblatt, Founder of Sirius XM, Richard Garriott, private astronaught, and Aubrey De Grey, Chief Science Officer of the SENS Research Foundation and Crusader against aging.
- Talks from Bob Richards, CEO & Founder of Moon Express, Tom Markusic, CEO of Firefly Aerospace, Jancy McPhee, Director of Humans in Space Art Program, General Steven L. Kwast, Commander and President of the U.S. Air University, Dr Dennis Stone, Executive at the NASA Commercial Space Office, Dr. James Logan, Former NASA Senior Flight Surgeon & CEO, Space Enterprise Institute, Mary Lynne Dittmar, President & CEO, Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, and Grant Bonin, Chief Technology Officer, Deep Space Industries.
- Paper Sessions on topics such as Space Architects & Habitats, Space Highways, Bioneering & Space Farming, Space Resources,
- Discussion Sessions on Financing Space Colonies. and Sex in Space
- Sharks In Space Business Plan Competition
The full agenda can be reviewed online at: http://newworlds2017.org/agenda/
