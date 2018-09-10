The press release service powered by the Press

Austin Democratic Caucus to Host Austin Mayoral Forum This Sunday at the ADAPT Texas Headquarters

4 Candidates in Field of 7 Have Agreed to Attend

Austin, Texas,Texas (PR MediaRelease) September 10, 2018

Austin Democrats with Disabilities to Host Mayoral Candidate Forum
What do People with Disabilities want from Austin’s future Mayor?

Austin Democrats with Disabilities will hold a Mayoral Candidate Forum at the ADAPT of Texas Headquarters, 1100 S. IH 35 (at Riverside Drive) on Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 2-4 PM.

Austin voters are invited to attend the forum and hear candidates’ positions on disability issues.
Confirmed attendees: Steve Adler, Travis Duncan, Laura Morrison, and Alex Strenger. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to respond to questions curated from the Austin disability community. Disability centered questions from event attendees will follow as time permits.
CART services & ASL will be provided. RSVP, requests for accommodations: Mfetonte78749@gmail.com

The Austin Democrats with Disabilities is a chapter of the Texas Democrats with Disabilities Caucus, an affiliate of the Texas Democratic Party – Joey Gidseg and Syed Hassan, SDEC.

Contact: Micky Fetonte
Phone: (512) 468-4249
Email: Mfetonte78749@gmail.com

Political Notice, prepared by Community Planning Matters, PO Box 2360, Austin, Texas, 78768, Micky Fetonte, Organizer, on behalf of the Austin Democrats with Disabilities.

Tim Mahoney
Community Planning Matters!
President
5123665224
CommunityTexas@gmail.com
Mickey Fetonte
Community Planning Matters!
Organizer
(512) 468-4249
Mfetonte78749@gmail.com

 

