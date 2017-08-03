Dine and Dialogue with Space Pioneers: Astronauts and Engineers from NASA’s First 60 Years

The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) gathers NASA historymakers for an Evening with NASA Pioneers on August 19 at the Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas. The Dine and Dialogue event offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from astronauts and engineers from NASA’s first sixty years: Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham, NASA engineers Jerry Bostick and Thomas Moser, and Space Shuttle astronauts Robert L. Crippen, Bonnie J. Dunbar, Michael E. Fossum, and Bernard A. Harris, Jr. They will relate fascinating stories about the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs and NASA’s mission control in a panel discussion moderated by Tim Taliaferro, Editor-in-Chief of Texas Monthly.

Event ticket options include table and individual tickets, table sponsors, and a VIP reception with the speakers before the moderated discussion. During the seated dinner to follow, one of the NASA pioneers will join each table sponsor and their guests. Those who donate to the event at the $100 level will receive a signed, commemorative postcard, which will be mailed to those not in attendance.

Taliaferro can ask Walter Cunningham about Apollo 7, the first manned space flight since the tragic cabin fire during a test of Apollo 1, and the first live American television broadcast from space. Robert Crippin can tell what inspired the native Texan to become an astronaut and then Director of the Kennedy Space Center. Bonnie Dunbar can relate her experiences as an astronaut and physician on the first Space Shuttle mission to dock with the Russian Space Station Mir. Taliaferro can question Jerry Bostick about his role on the team that determined the new flight course for Apollo 13 and also ask about his role as a consultant for major Hollywood films Apollo 13 and Armageddon. All assembled will have opportunities to expound on their incredible experiences.

Event attendees will truly participate in history. In addition to hearing from this rare assemblage of NASA pioneers, those at the event will support chronicling this early NASA history. Proceeds from the event enable TSHA to film the discussion and make it available through digital resources: the Handbook of Texas, Texas Talks webinars, and future endeavors. In addition, proceeds will provide the means to film longer individual interviews with the NASA pioneers and make those accounts available digitally through the Handbook of Texas. These primary sources will be available to everyone and will remain compelling as future NASA astronauts and engineers continue to make history.

Discover more at www.TSHAonline.org/nasa.