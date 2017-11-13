GVTC Wins Awards for 2017 Top Places to Work and Best Places to Work

GVTC, an award‐winning fiber optics communications provider servicing the far North San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country and South Central Texas areas, today announced that it has won the 2017 Top Places to Work award from the San Antonio Express News and the 2017 Best Places to Work award from the San Antonio Business Journal. These awards clearly reflect GVTC’s culture of empowering and supporting employees and the communities they live in.

The San Antonio Express-News and Workplace Dynamics conduct a search for the top workplaces in the San Antonio area each year. Qualifying companies receive this honor based solely on the opinions of its employees through a survey administered through Workplace Dynamics. GVTC was a mid-size company recipient of the Top Workplaces in the San Antonio area. This is the seventh year that GVTC has won this award.

The San Antonio Business Journal conducts an employee survey, in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, to determine the San Antonio based Top 50 Best Places to Work companies. The winners were selected based on employee measurement of 37 attributes known to drive employee engagement. The 50 winning companies were broken out into three categories based upon the number of employees: 10-50 employees (small); 51-150 (medium); 151 or more (large). GVTC was recognized as a Best Places to Work Award Winner in the large employee category. This is the fourth year that GVTC was selected for this award.

“Our employees are a vital component of our company’s continued success,” said Ritchie Sorrells, CEO of GVTC. “We value their contributions and ensure that they have the necessary resources and environment they need to not only succeed, but exceed in achieving their workplace goals. Even as we continue to grow, our culture remains intact and these awards affirm our promise to support our employees as best as we can.”

