Judge Gisela Triana files for Third Court of Appeals Justice, Place 6

TO: News Desk

FROM: Judge Gisela Triana for Justice, Third Court of Appeals, Place 6, Campaign

DATE: December 11, 2017

CONTACT: Cynthia Miller, 512-632-9788

Judge Gisela Triana, who currently serves as Judge of the 200th Judicial District Court of Texas, has filed to run for Justice, Third Court of Appeals, Place 6.

Place 6 is currently held by Justice Bob Pemberton, who is retiring from the bench.

“For over twenty-two years, I have served at every level of Texas Trial Courts,” said Judge Triana. “I believe that makes me uniquely and exceptionally qualified for the Court of Appeals.”

The Third Court of Appeals has six places, and only two of them are currently held by women. If elected, Judge Triana would be the first Hispanic on the 3rd Court of Appeals. Judge Triana was the first female Hispanic elected to a District Court in Travis County.

UNIQUELY QUALIFIED

Rarely do candidates come to office so well qualified. Judge Triana is unique in having over two decades of experience in the Texas Judiciary. Plus, she has served at every level of Texas Trial Courts, in both criminal and civil matters.

Judge Triana has served on the 200th Judicial District Court of Texas since 2005. Judge Triana has presided over hundreds of cases, involving complex civil matters. She is well known for being fair, deliberate, and courteous

Judge Triana also served as a prosecutor and later as the Director of the Trial Division in the Travis County Attorney’s Office, where her work included representing victims of domestic abuse.

Judge Triana graduated from the University of Texas Law School, and has taught judges all over Texas on legal matters such as emergency protective orders, arraignment, magistration, and legal procedures. She has been a faculty member of the University of Texas International Office’s U.S. Law Program, which instructs foreign judges and lawyers on United States Law. Judge Triana often speaks at Continuing Legal Education seminars.

“I have presided over all levels of our state trial courts, dealing with a broad scope of legal issues, for over 22 years,” said Judge Triana. “I have taught judges all over the state on issues such as emergency protective orders. I have tried to help in my community by volunteering with different organizations like the Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity. I believe all these experiences have helped me develop balance, fairness, and perspective, and will help me bring a seasoned and wise approach to the Third Court of Appeals.”

“The matters that the Third Court considers affect real Texans, real lives, and real families,” Judge Triana continued. “They shouldn’t be taken lightly. A good Judge develops balance, fairness, and perspective. My professional and personal experience will help me bring a seasoned approach to the Third Court of Appeals.”

CIVIC LEADER

Judge Triana’s service extends beyond her years of work on the bench. She has participated in Austin Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts, Volunteer Legal Services, Legal Line, the Pro-Bono College, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, the Children’s Justice Act Task Force, Travis County Juvenile Board, Travis County Child Protective Services Board; Chaired Middle Earth (helping homeless youth in Travis County), and has served as an Eucharistic Minister at the University Catholic Center.

Judge Triana is a devoted Mom to five children, and has been an active supporter of their education in Texas public schools.

“My parents and grandparents came here after Castro’s takeover of Cuba,” says Judge Triana. “As a proud American, I am keenly aware of the freedoms we are provided. It is my goal to protect those freedoms, every day, in my service as a Judge, as well as a citizen in our community. I will bring that devotion to America and the freedoms we enjoy to the Third Court of Appeals.”

Prior to serving as a District Judge, Judge Triana served as the Judge of Travis County Court at Law #5 from 2000 to 2004, handling criminal matters, and is widely recognized for stabilizing the Court’s docket and disposing of its backlog. Judge Triana also served as a City of Austin Municipal Court Judge and as Travis County Justice of the Peace #5.

Judge Triana has owned a small business as well, having run her own law practice, which focused on criminal and family law

COUNTIES COVERED BY THE THIRD COURT OF APPEALS

Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Fayette, Hays, Irion, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, McCulloch, Milam, Mills, Runnels, San Saba, Schleicher, Sterling, Tom Green, Travis, Williamson.

