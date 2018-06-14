Justin Nelson Announces “Walk the Lines to End Gerrymandering” Initiative

Today, Justin Nelson––the Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General––is launching a statewide initiative to end the rigged system of gerrymandered districts in Texas. Called “Walk the Lines to End Gerrymandering,” the Nelson campaign will highlight how gerrymandering corrupts democracy and the ridiculous boundaries of our current congressional districts.

The Nelson campaign will host events across Texas to illustrate why stopping gerrymandering is fundamental to maintaining a healthy democracy, how politicians have redrawn our district maps for their political gain at the expense of disenfranchised Texas voters, and what we can do to change the system.

“Gerrymandering undermines the integrity of our democracy. Voters should choose their politicians, not the other way around,” said Nelson.

“Walk the Lines” will highlight how the consequences of partisan gerrymandering touch all other political issues and impact all Texans. Through walks, runs, pub crawls, bike rides, and other neighborhood events, the campaign will work with local communities to spotlight why fair districts matter to all Texans, regardless of party.

Nelson has filed a brief in the Supreme Court in the pending Supreme Court case Gill v. Whitford discussing why gerrymandering is contrary to our Constitutional values. He also has taught gerrymandering in his class on Legislation at University of Texas Law School. “Texas has seen a long history of gerrymandering from both parties. Regardless of who does it, it’s wrong,” Nelson said.

“Politicians and political parties should not be able to game the system. People of all parties and ideologies want fair elections. As the Declaration of Independence says, our democracy depends on the consent of the governed.”

The campaign will also incorporate social media to invite Texans across the state to ‘Walk the Lines’ and join the initiative. The website for this initiative is available at NelsonforTexas.com/WalkTheLines.

