Lost Pines Art League Eyes Next Steps

The Lost Pines Art League (LPAL) added the final touches this fall to the four cylindrical grain silos located on the old Powell Cotton Seed Mill property, signifying the end of a multi-year, $5 million reclamation and construction initiative that established the newest state-of-the-art cultural and artistic facility in Central Texas.

The Lost Pines Art Center is located in the City of Bastrop and includes a 12,000 square-foot facility with galleries, classrooms and artist studios that sit adjacent to four, repurposed grain silos, all of which are connected by an outdoor lawn and sculpture garden. The new art facility is owned and operated by the art league, a non-profit organization that was formed by local artists to encourage cultural interest in and appreciation for fine art.

“A few years ago, a vision was presented and a commitment was made to create a modern art center in Bastrop,” LPAL Board President Mark Rose explained. “In the aftermath of the devasting 2011 Bastrop fire, today we can confidently say that we have fulfilled our promise. The art center with its galleries, classrooms and outdoor sculpture garden has been delivered and it is a fantastic addition to Bastrop County and to the Central Texas community, as a whole.”

This initial phase of what is expected to be a larger artistic development is a project previously launched with the purchase of the 100-year-old former granary, lumber yard and automobile repair shop, and is situated on 1.25 acres at the corner of Chestnut and Haysel streets in downtown Bastrop.

The success of the art center is reflected in the community’s level of engagement. Since its opening, more than 25,000 visitors have toured the facility and viewed art work of various mediums created by more than 160 different artists. Fourteen artists have leased retail studio space and more than 188 classes, workshops and related programming have been available to residents, visitors, students and art center members.

Repurposing the original four grain silos into one glass-blowing workshop and preparing the other three to be flexible class/studio spaces was the final step covered under the first fundraising effort, which was generously supported with corporate and individual donations at the local, state and national levels. Art center planners are already meeting to pursue next steps for expanding and enhancing the art community’s experience.

For example, one aspect of the future vision will focus on “art-as-therapy” and how this approach can positively affect three primary groups – service members (first responders and veterans) including their families, seniors and students. As our collective understanding of healing, prevention and next-generation practices and therapies evolve, it is becoming increasingly clear that arts and culture-based interventions have proved promising by facilitating the healing and/or learning processes for these groups.

As part of its outreach to the community, the art center plans to significantly expand its classes and programming to incorporate artists, educators and art therapists, who will expose participants to new coping strategies targeted at addressing specific behaviors. To support this effort, funding will be required to expand classroom space within the existing complex, develop new curriculum, provide teachers with art supplies and offer scholarships to participants.

Future plans also call for adding new gallery space including a “Healing HeART Gallery” showcasing artworks of veterans and art-as-therapy course graduates, and a “Contemplation Gallery” featuring a wall of inspirational fused-glass windows and rotating spiritual art exhibits by local artists.

More information on the art center’s second phase fundraising and program expansion plans named “The Healing Power of Art Capital Campaign” will be provided in the coming weeks.

“Credit for the Lost Pines Art Center’s success to date is shared by many Bastrop community members,” explained Patricia Rendulic, executive director of the Lost Pines Art Center.

The art league extends its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the City of Bastrop, Bastrop Economic Development Corporation, Bastrop Main Street Program, Texas Commission on the Arts, TCEQ and EPA Brownfields Site program, Texas Historic Foundation, the Greater American Insurance Company, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, Lower Colorado River Authority, ArtPlace America, National Endowment for the Arts, Meadows Foundation, Shield-Ayers Foundation, Clyde and Karen Clardy (former owners of the property), Barley & Pfeiffer Architects of Austin and the numerous individual donors who have made this initial, bold vision a reality.

“And, a special thanks goes out to former Board Members Karol Rice and Jeanette Condray, who led the initial art center project and spent countless hours from day one explaining the vision behind the project. We’ll always be indebted to them for their hard work and boundless energy,” Rendulic emphasized.

Current Features of the Lost Pines Art Center

12,000 square-foot art center

A juried gallery

A membership gallery

A unique gift gallery

Leased retail studio space

Classroom instruction, workshops and other art-oriented programming

Hosted artwork from more than 160 local and regional artists

Outdoor sculpture garden, outdoor stage and lawn

Four detached, repurposed grain silos converted into workshop space including glass-blowing with seated viewing areas

A visionary plan for LPAC’s FUTURE