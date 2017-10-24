Lubbock Judge fills 7th Court of Appeals Opening

Governor Greg Abbott Administers the Oath of Office to Justice Judy Parker

Seventh Court of Appeals Justice Judy Parker was administered the Oath of Office by Governor Greg Abbott in Austin On October 19, 2017. Governor Abbott appointed Justice Parker to the appellate bench in August.

“I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Abbott, and am humbled by his confidence in me,” said Parker.

Justice Parker was formerly judge of the County Court at Law #3 for Lubbock County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, president of the Texas Tech Law School Inn of Court and a past president for the Lubbock Area Bar Association. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Angelo State University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech School of Law.

Justice Parker will seek a full six year term to the Court in 2018, which hears appeals from 46 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.

Background on Justice Judy Parker

Justice Judy Parker, a native of the Lone Star State, is uniquely qualified by background and experience to serve her fellow Texans on the bench.



Judicial Experience and Philosophy

Justice Parker was appointed to the Seventh District Court of Appeals by Governor Greg Abbott. She is seeking a full six-year term. Justice Parker brings extraordinary legal experience and a conservative judicial philosophy to the Court. The Seventh Court of Appeals hears appeals from 46 counties in the Texas Panhandle. With experience on both sides of the trial bench, Justice Parker has the knowledge and skill to serve effectively at the appellate level.

Prior to joining the Court of Appeals, Parker served as Judge of County Court-at-Law #3 of Lubbock County from 2008 to 2017. She was elected in 2010 and 2014 without opposition. She presided over complex legal matters involving contract interpretation, commercial law, personal injury, real estate and credit transactions, family and probate law. She served as Associate Judge of Lubbock County from 1994 to 2008, hearing all aspects of family law. During her tenure on the bench, Justice Parker came to be regarded as a thoughtful and fair jurist, earning the respect and admiration of her colleagues and the lawyers who appeared in her court. She has presided over thousands of civil, probate and family law matters and is highly respected by both lawyers and litigants for her fairness, judicial temperament, knowledge of the law and her prompt decision making. During her tenure as a trial court judge, Justice Parker ruled in a manner consistent with her conservative judicial philosophy. She strongly believes that judges should never legislate from the bench and should look to the plain meaning of statutory language when interpreting the law.

Community and Professional Service

Despite her demanding job as a judge, she always finds time to serve her community and her profession on both the state and local level. Justice Parker is the President of the Texas Tech University School of Law American Inn of Court, Past President of the Lubbock Area Bar Association and Lubbock County Young Lawyers Association, Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, past Chair of the Texas Young Lawyers Association, and member of the statewide workgroup on Pro Bono since 2014. In 2015 she received the Daniel H. Benson Public Service Award from the Texas Tech University School of Law for her significant and substantial contributions to furthering public service in the law. The State Bar of Texas honored Justice Parker with the Judge Merrill Hartman Pro Bono Judge Award for exemplary pro bono service and increasing access to justice. Justice Parker is a graduate of Leadership Lubbock, Immediate Past Chair of Lubbock Area United Way Board, sustaining member of the Junior League of Lubbock and member of Lubbock Area Republican Women since 1998.

Legal Experience and Education

Before her judicial service, Justice Parker practiced general civil litigation as an associate with Purdom Law Offices, P.C., in Lubbock and the surrounding counties for more than nine years. Justice Parker earned her undergraduate degree from Angelo State University and her law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Personal

Justice Parker’s formative years were spent on a ranch outside of Brownwood, Texas. She was raised in a family where integrity, hard work and service to others was highly valued. She learned patience, respect and responsibility from her father, who also taught her to hunt and fish. Her mother worked as a secretary in a law office in Brownwood and introduced her to the law at a young age. Her mother taught her respect for others and to appreciate a strong spiritual life. These values and life experiences had a tremendous influence on Justice Parker’s legal career and service as a judge.

Justice Parker and her husband Scott have been married for 26 years. Their three children are Lindsey, a senior associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP; Lauren, a college student; and Travis, a high school senior. The Parkers are active members of the First Baptist Church of Lubbock.

