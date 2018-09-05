LunchboxWax Franchise to Open Salon in Turtle Creek Village

Less than three months after bringing LunchboxWax to Las Colinas, the trendy Turtle Creek Dallas Metro neighborhood will welcome the nation’s hottest boutique waxing salon with a Grand Opening. Slated for Thursday, September 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the salon is located at 3858 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 410.

LunchboxWax’s founder and CEO, Debi Lane, as well as the company’s COO, Christo Demetriades, will attend Turtle Creek’s Grand Opening and are available for media interviews earlier in the week.

“Josh and his team have been instrumental to LunchboxWax’s growth in Texas, and we are thrilled to bring more speed-waxing salons into the Dallas market,” said Lane.

“LunchboxWax is unlike anything else out there, and that starts at the top,” Collins said, praising Lane for her vision to create a “culture-first” company. “There is true thought and intention that goes into every detail of the salon, customer and employee experience. Our goal is to make sure all people feel welcome and beautiful when they come to our salon, regardless of their gender or background.”

Collins, his husband, and two other franchise partners plan to open about ten LunchboxWax salons in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the coming years.

The Turtle Creek salon is located at Turtle Creek Village. New waxing guests can get a free waxing service when they book their first service online with promotional code ADD14U.

-30-