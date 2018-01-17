LUX Art Consulting Unveils New Branding, Capping Two Years of Growth

The team behind LUX Art Consulting, an art and design firm providing services to high profile clients — including Siemens, Lincoln Property Co, and multiple Universities — is unveiling a rebranding effort that is in step with the art and design firm’s growth and customer-friendly, collaborative approach to design. The partners spoke about their refreshed brand and growth in the Jan. 12 issue of the Austin Business Journal.

LUX Art Consulting partners Jennie Branch, Business Development and Logistics Specialist, and Sasha Wytrwal, Creative Director and Artist Liaison, decided to bring the services of their boutique agencies under one brand — LUX Art Consulting — in 2018 to better reflect the full array of LUX’s customized art solutions, from concept to installation. The rebranding also caps off two years of strong growth. During that time, Austin-based LUX Art Consulting has grown its services and staff, enabling it to serve large clients and multi-site projects. The art and design firm serves Universities, public and private corporations, commercial architects, designers, project managers and real estate developers on a national basis. Branch and Wytrwal, who have more than 48 years of combined experience, tapped Chris Kinsman and Celeste LaRocca of Chris Kinsman Design/MPress Consulting to oversee the rebranding process.

Branch says of the rebranding, “After several years of growth, we wanted a clean crisp new look that was straightforward and reflects the larger scope and size of current projects. We wanted a branding refresh that would educate our existing and potential clients about our services and benefits to them.”

LUX Art Consulting services extend well beyond consulting on print and commissioned art. The art and design firm gives each customer the opportunity to collaborate on their brand identity. They in turn work with artists, craftsman and fabricators to develop the best concept for each project. Additionally, each client has access to Fine Art Services, a custom frame shop owned by Jennie Branch that provides quality workmanship for artists, designers and consultants, and Art-Scapes, a studio design company owned by Sasha Wytrwal that produces large scale, conceptual graphics, photography and artwork.

The rebranding began with a discovery process to learn where LUX Art Consulting, as an art and design firm, needed to define their position in the market as the premier art consultants for high-end projects. Wytrwal says of the creative direction, “We set out to create an identity that was bold, new and different, but would still relate to LUX’s current and prospective clientele. We explored a range of options that incorporated geometric, artistic, abstract and typographic solutions. The resulting solution was a balance between the LUX Art Consulting name and what we provide clients.”

Branch says of the new branding, “We are thrilled to have a new look for the new year that will help us build brand awareness and set ourselves apart from our competitors, especially regarding the highly collaborative nature in which we engage with our clients, artists, vendors and fabricators.”

For more information about LUX Art Consulting, visit: LUXArtConsulting.com.