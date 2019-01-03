McCoy’s Building Supply Promotes Meagan McCoy Jones to President and COO

Brian McCoy, chairman and CEO of McCoy’s Building Supply, recently announced the promotion of Meagan McCoy Jones to president and chief operating officer. Brian McCoy, the third generation of the McCoy family to lead the company, has acted as chairman, president and CEO since 2001.

Meagan McCoy Jones, Brian’s daughter, has most recently served as executive vice president and COO. “Meagan continues to take on more of the leadership and strategic planning of McCoy’s Building Supply, and her promotion to president is a natural next step in our planning for both the family and the company,” Brian shared in an internal announcement to the company. “I look forward to our years ahead of leading McCoy’s together, with Meagan as our President and me in my role as Chairman and CEO.”

Additionally, McCoy’s Board of Directors voted to promote Reid McCoy, Brian’s son and current board member, to vice chair. The board also named Dennis Strong and John Meeks, former senior vice presidents of the company, as new members of its board.

“I am so grateful Dennis and John will continue to serve our company,” says Meagan. “This allows them to mentor our senior leaders, set policy and maintain oversight of the company in their roles on the board.”

Adds Reid, “Our company is on a path of orderly transition, which few businesses take as seriously as we have.”