Native Prairie Landscapes Changing West of Fort Worth As New Mega Developments Encroach

Driving west from Fort Worth one always felt the anxiety of city hustle and bustle fall away as the landscape became vast, open, native grass prairies! It was a moment to release an audible blow of oxygen as your shoulders relaxed and your mental state of mind decluttered. It is when you first got the feel of “wide open spaces” that the West offers. Folks, that is now changing as new developments open way for homes, schools, churches, retail. The Walsh Ranch and Morningstar are two huge developments paving the prairies for thousands of new homes. Ranch Connection LLC, a leader in the ranch real estate industry, founded and owned by Cynthia Inman is offering up one of these stunning native prairie ranches. The 2062-acre Bear Creek Ranch in Aledo has been an educational and cattle ranch owned and operated by the Dixon Foundation. With rolling hills, deep valleys, tall lush native grasses laced with Texas wildflowers and views of the Fort Worth skyline, this ranch offers up a huge investment opportunity for developers or long-term investors. Cynthia’s dream is to find a conservation developer who will build on a select portion of the ranch allowing use and ownership of the total to a few buyers. The Bear Creek Ranch is located on Bear Creek Road, offering 2 miles of road frontage and almost a mile of live Bear Creek. Bear Creek is a beautiful water feature with live springs feeding it. Call Cynthia Inman, Ranch Connection at 817-366-3850 or visit the website at www.ranchconnection.com to discuss opportunities to own all or a portion of this unique offering.

