Pediatrics Plus To Build First Texas Facility, Create 80 New Jobs

Pediatrics Plus today announced it will open its first Texas full-service facility at 6025 Sports Village Road in Frisco. The $11 million, 25,000-square-foot facility, currently under construction by VCC Contractors, will open in late summer 2018.

“Pediatrics Plus is thrilled to be expanding our services for children with special needs and developmental delays to Frisco,” said Amy Denton, CEO of Pediatrics Plus. “This new facility includes unique space specifically designed to meet the individualized medical, therapeutic, behavioral, and developmental needs of our clients, to help them reach their desired functional outcomes.”

Beginning in June 2018, Pediatrics Plus will create 80 new jobs, including preschool and therapy administrative staff, registered nurse, food program administrator, teachers, board certified behavior analysts, registered behavior technicians, developmental therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists and speech language pathologists. These additions will bring Pediatrics Plus’ total employment to more than 500 company-wide.

The clinic will include integrated developmental preschool classrooms, specialized classrooms for children diagnosed with Autism, an early-literacy library, gross motor gym, large accessible playground, high stimulation and low stimulation sensory gyms, Frisco-Square functional play gym, and a feeding and swallowing kitchen. It will be located in the Sports Village complex near FieldhouseUSA, the Toyota Soccer Center, Eagle Gymnastics, Pump It Up, and the Dude Perfect Headquarters.