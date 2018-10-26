Republican Party of Texas (RPT) Announces its Campaign to Engage African American Voters

Austin – October 25, 2018, Republican Party of Texas announces a Campaign to Engage African American voters. “Since the election of Governor Abbott, Texas has created more than 800,000 jobs and it is the state with the fastest-growing number of African American owned businesses,” said James Dickey, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

Opportunities

Voters are benefitting from Texas’ robust economy, which has created jobs, increased wages, and delivered tax cuts. “I am pleased that the Republican Party of Texas has created a campaign to give black voters a choice in the 2018 Election. We made promises to voters and we kept our promises—and we’re just getting started”, said James White (R), Texas House District 19.

The RPT has been developing its voter contact campaign since the 2014 Election of Governor Abbott. The campaign is designed to highlight the benefits of Republican leadership and should help ALL Republican state and local candidates on the November ballot. The campaign has 3 components:

A direct-mail campaign to 50,000 voters.

A radio campaign broadcasting to 195,000 listeners per day.

A social media campaign.

Click here to view and listen to the campaign advertisements.

The campaign was developed by Lifetime Political Consultants, a Houston-based, African American owned political consulting firm.