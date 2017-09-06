Round Top Antiques Show, America’s Largest, Celebrates 50 Years of Fabulous Finds

A country antiques show that began with one woman, one vision and one weekend in fall 1968 has grown into the nation’s largest antiques and vintage shopping experience known as the Round Top Antiques Show.

Beginning Sept. 15 and continuing through Oct. 8, an estimated 4,000 dealers at about 60 venues spread over 25 miles along U.S. Highway 290 and Texas Highway 237 (and spilling over into nearby communities) will be the source of fabulous finds for 100,000 shoppers. Shoppers range from internationally known designers to DIY’ers who come from across the state, the nation and the globe.

Round Top, the show’s charming epicenter, has 90 full-time residents and is surrounded by rural ranchlands that are temporarily transformed into show grounds. The town’s history is intertwined with the founding of Texas. Its early German settlers left their mark on the architecture and culture. Houstonites made the community an unlikely arts destination that includes Festival Hill, a 1,000-seat concert hall that hosts a renowned music conservatory, and Winedale, a history site managed by the University of Texas that includes a decades-old Shakespeare theatre camp and performance series known locally as “the Bard in the Barn.”

The show’s size, scope and diversity can be overwhelming. A variety of resources that make the show manageable for shoppers are available at roundtop.com:

* a downloadable show map;

* a daily show schedule that highlights special events;

* lodging information;

* tips and tricks.

Also, be aware that cell service in and around Round Top is limited and spotty, especially during the show. Plan accordingly.