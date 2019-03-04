RTLS Technology Opportunities at TASBO (Texas Association of School Business Officials)

WadeGarcia and Associates, the leading provider of RTLS (Real Time Location Systems) products and services for school districts, higher learning institutions, and a broad spectrum of businesses, is showcasing their latest innovations at their TASBO booth and reception on Tuesday, March 5.

The WadeGarcia & Associates booth, found at 1343, features the latest hardware and software to help your district or educational system locate, track and manage students and key assets, on campus and off. Our online CMS (Campus Monitoring System) caters to your complete campus automation needs. User-friendly and fully integrated, the CMS is a total solution for 24/7 online and offline requirements.

“We are thrilled to be part of a solid conference like TASBO,” said Mike Wade, owner of WadeGarcia & Associates. “It’s a great learning opportunity for attendees, and they’ll love our cost-friendly options to modernize their inventory and student management systems. Our CMS system streamlines processes, greatly reduces theft and truancy, and our clients report a significant savings in time and replacement costs. We have been looking forward to this show all year.”

Important dates, times and addresses:

TASBO Booth:

#1343

March 5: 3:45-6:30 p.m.

March 6: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

WadeGarcia & Associates is the leading RTLS systems technology expert for educational systems, offering solutions for asset and student tracking. RFID technology reduces wasted time locating files and supplies, alleviates student truancy and helps locate students in emergency situations, improves security of campus assets like sports equipment and office supplies, and more.

For questions or a demo, please email Mike Wade at mikewade@wadegarcia.com.