Temple Generation Working to Meet Texas Electric Demand

Temple Generation I, LLC (“Temple Generation” or the “Company”) is

working to meet Texas’ electricity needs with its 758-megawatt, natural gas-fired, combined-cycle

power plant located in Temple, Texas. The plant provides enough energy to power 750,000 homes

across central Texas. Built in 2014, and equipped with modern, flexible, and efficient turbines, Temple

Generation serves as a key generating resource to meet Texas’ growing demand and the changing needs

of the ERCOT marketplace.

The Company successfully emerged from a Chapter 11 reorganization on February 7, 2018. As part of

that comprehensive process, pre-petition indebtedness was exchanged for 100% of the new equity

interests in the Company. In addition, Temple Generation strengthened its balance sheet and

positioned its operations for future success by securing a $50 million exit financing facility, eliminating in

excess of $250 million of pre-petition indebtedness and replacing, renegotiating and optimizing key

commercial arrangements through the process. The Company emerged with a new independent Board

of Directors and Woodlands Energy Management LLC (“WEM”) now provides executive leadership.

WEM’s Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Hudson, and Vice President of Energy Markets, Chandler Morris,

also advised creditors during the restructuring process. In addition, Consolidated Asset Management

Services is providing asset management services to the plant, and EDF Energy Services is acting as the

new energy manager.

“Temple Generation has emerged stronger and more flexible than ever,” said WEM CEO Daniel Hudson.

“Its Temple power plant continues to be a leading clean, low-cost power supplier ready to reliably meet

Central Texas’ growing electricity demand.”

In addition to WEM, Temple Generation has retained investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey to

evaluate strategic alternatives on behalf of the Temple Generation board of directors.