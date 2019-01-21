Texas Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Deliver Safe, Effective Anesthesia Healthcare

The nation’s largest state association of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists will celebrate CRNA Week, January 20-26, with a statewide education campaign to raise Texans’ awareness and understanding of the role CRNAs play in Texas health care system.

The Texas Association of Nurse Anesthetists (TxANA) is working to educate Texans about the work of CRNAs in providing safe and effective anesthesia care for every patient. The National CRNA Week celebration is in its 20th year.

“CRNAs’ emphasis on safe, effective anesthesia care highlights one of the many hallmarks of nurse anesthesia,” said Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, and President of the TxANA Board of Directors.

TxANA recently released an educational video about the work of CRNAs, which number more than 4,500 in Texas. Texans can view and share the video online at http://bit.ly/GetToKnowCRNAs.

“From safety to service, there are many ways CRNAs are making a positive impact on Texas patients and our state’s larger health care system,” said Riddle.

TxANA’s Riddle noted five ways CRNAs make a difference every day:

Safety First: CRNAs are highly trained anesthesia professionals who safely administer more than 45 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States, according to the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) 2017 Practice Profile Survey.

Rural America: CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America, enabling healthcare facilities in these medically underserved areas to offer obstetrical, surgical, pain management and trauma stabilization services. In some states, CRNAs are the sole providers in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals.

Military Presence: Nurse anesthetists have been the main providers of anesthesia care to U.S. military personnel on the front lines since WWI. Nurses first provided anesthesia to wounded soldiers during the Civil War.

Practice Settings: CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons and pain management specialists; and more.

Cost-Efficiency: Managed care plans recognize CRNAs for providing high-quality anesthesia care with reduced expense to patients and insurance companies. The cost-efficiency of CRNAs helps control escalating healthcare costs.

“Surgery and anesthesia can be intimidating, but CRNAs stay with our patients, administering their anesthetics and watching over their vital signs every step of the way. We’re proud to be fierce patient advocates for Texans in our care throughout surgery. CRNAs are there for every heartbeat and every breath,” said Matthew Mitchell, CRNA and President-Elect of the TxANA Board of Directors.

The Texas Association of Nurse Anesthetists (TxANA) is focused on advancing patient safety and the profession of nurse anesthesia in Texas. TxANA is online at www.txana.org.

# # #