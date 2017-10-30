USTelecom Honors Board Chair with Donation to The GVTC Foundation

USTelecom honored outgoing Board Chair Robert Hunt, GVTC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Business Operations, for his commitment to the association and leadership promoting broadband investment, deployment and business growth. Incoming Chair Anand Vadapalli, President and CEO Alaska Communication Systems, presented Hunt with a donation from USTelecom to The GVTC Foundation. The Foundation was established by the Texas-based broadband provider to enhance the quality of life in the communities they serve through charitable contributions and volunteer service.

The GVTC Foundation contributes thousands of dollars annually to the Texas Hill Country and Gonzales area nonprofits that support health and human services, youth programs, volunteer emergency services, education, culture and select public charities. Since 2007, The Foundation has given more than $2.3 million in donations. The Foundation also awards the annual Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship for Leaders and the Ola Armstrong Scholarship, worth $20,000 each. GVTC employees also volunteer for numerous service projects to help local charities.

“The GVTC Foundation is pleased to accept the generous donation from USTelecom in honor of our own Robert Hunt for his service. Robert has always been a huge supporter of our Foundation and the work we do in the communities that GVTC serves. We congratulate Robert and are very grateful and thankful to USTelecom for this donation in his honor,” said Paula White, President of The GVTC Foundation.

“Robert is a visionary industry executive, and we are grateful for his wise counsel while at the helm of our Board of Directors,” said USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter. “We were honored to make a contribution to the GVTC Foundation in Robert’s name – it is a fitting and meaningful way to recognize his deep roots in the Texas Hill Country and GVTC’s commitment to the communities they serve.“

“I am thankful for USTelecom’s contribution on my behalf to The GVTC Foundation. I am excited that my service to our industry as Chairman of the Board of USTelecom will now deliver benefits to the GVTC Foundation and the many charities it supports,” said Robert Hunt.